IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2017: Gal Gadot, Tom Hardy, and Emilia Clarke Top a List Featuring Only One American — Watch

Newcomers include Bill Skarsgård, Pom Klementieff, and Dan Stevens.

Gal Gadot’s wonderful year has been capped off by taking first place on IMDB’s Top 10 Stars of 2017. The list, which is based on the number of page views received by the performers in question, features seven women and only one American (Alexandra Daddario); everyone else, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” breakout Pom Klementieff and Dan “Cousin Matthew” Stevens, all hail from different corners of the globe.

IMDb has also unveiled its list of the year’s Top 10 Breakouts, which features significant overlap with its other list; it includes Jessica Henwick, Dylan Minnette, and Zendaya.

Gal Gadot Tom Hardy Emilia Clarke Alexandra Daddario Bill Skarsgård Pom Klementieff Ana de Armas Dan Stevens Sofia Boutella Katherine Langford

And here are IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2017; the first five all appear on the first list as well:

Bill Skarsgård Pom Klementieff Ana de Armas Dan Stevens Katherine Langford Dylan Minnette Sophia Lillis Jessica Henwick Alison Brie Zendaya

If you’re more of a visual person, here’s the video celebrating the 10 stars: