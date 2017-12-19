IMDb’s Top Movies of 2017 Include ‘It,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ and ‘Justice League,’ But ‘The Last Jedi’ Misses the Cut

Plus, the online entertainment resource names its 10 most-anticipated movies of 2018.

IMDb has revealed the internet database’s top ten movies of the year, using metrics that eschew “rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics,” instead determining “its list of most popular movies by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb.” Per an official press release, those page views help fuel the site’s MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. The site has also announced the most-anticipated movies of 2018, using the same metrics.

While the list of the most popular movies includes a number of the year’s biggest money-makers — including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Wonder Woman,” and “It” — a number of top earners do not appear on the list, including recent smash hit “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” along with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Despicable Me 3.”

Per IMDb’s rankings, the top movies of 2017 include:

“Remakes, reboots and comic books reigned supreme at the box office in 2017, but one of the biggest surprises of the big screen this year is ‘It,’” said Keith Simanton, IMDb’s Senior Film Editor. “The frightening adaptation of the 1986 book by Stephen King is IMDb’s Top Movie of the year (as determined by page views), and ‘It’s popularity also launched two of the film’s stars onto our list of Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2017: Bill Skarsgård ranked No. 1 with his portrayal of Pennywise the Clown (he also ranked No. 5 on IMDb’s list of Top 10 Stars of 2017), and Sophia Lillis, who captivated audiences as Beverly Marsh, charted at No. 7.”

Also of interest is how the site’s most-anticipated list often predicts films that end up on the top list the following year.

“Seven of IMDbPro’s top 10 domestic box office champs this year also ranked on IMDb’s Most-Anticipated Movies of 2017 list, demonstrating the predictive accuracy of IMDbPro’s MOVIEmeter rankings and proving that these eagerly awaited movies did not disappoint fans,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “IMDbPro has all the details on IMDb’s Most-Anticipated Movies of 2018 as well as unrivaled information on other future blockbusters that are currently in development for our members to explore.”

Plus, per IMDb’s rankings, the most-anticipated movies of 2018 include:

