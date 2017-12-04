IMDbPro Launches an iPhone App, Available to Download Now

Exclusive: IMDbPro subscribers can now access contact and representation information for over 300,000 TV and film professionals from their phone.

IMDbPro has launched its first-ever iPhone app for iOS devices. The iPhone app is free for IMDbPro subscribers ($150 a year) and is available to download now in the App Store.

IMDbPRo is a subscription service built on the foundation of the incredibly popular free IMDb, but adds layers of information and data useful for those working in, or trying to break into, the world of film and television. Key features include contact and representation details for more than 300,000 industry professionals, information about 25,000 in-development titles, along with profiles pages, and trade news about the entertainment industry.

IndieWire saw a demo of the new app, which appears to incorporate all the information users can currently access on the IMDdPro website into an intuitive iPhone app that offers the added benefit of tap-through to call or email directly from an iPhone.

IMDb, an Amazon-owned company, states that their Pro product has seen signficant growth in subscribers inside the industry, but wouldn’t supply numbers to IndieWire to demonstrate the extent of that reach or growth. However, IMDb sees 250 million monthly unique visitors and is a go-to site both for fans and those who follow the industry.

Interestingly, one of the newest IMDbPro features – which came about through customer feedback and requests – was the ability for IMDbPro members to customize how they showcase themselves on IMDb, IMDbPro, and Amazon Video – including the ability to select their featured images and the credits they are best “known for.” When a professional’s IMDb page is often their top google search and the profile page many turn to in order to learn more about actors, directors and below-the-line talent, that ability to shape your own IMDb page can be invaluable.

According to Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro, the iPhone app’s development stemmed directly from customer feedback. IMDb’s founder and CEO, Col Needham – who has personally been testing the iPhone IMDdPro beta app for weeks – said the ability to use IMDbPro away from the computer and while on the road at industry events, festivals and meetings was a necessary step.

“IMDbPro members are busy professionals who are frequently out in the world taking meetings and making connections,” said Needham. “Our new IMDbPro iPhone app empowers members to access the entertainment industry’s most complete and authoritative information resource wherever they go, and was developed in collaboration with IMDbPro customers, who have told us that a mobile app is the #1 most impactful new product we could launch to support their daily professional needs.”

IMDbPro’s new iPhone App also enables push notifications so that subscribers can be kept up-to-date on a specific project or person that is particularly relevant to them.