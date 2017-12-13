Back to IndieWire

‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The Big Sick’ Top iTunes’ List of the Year’s Highest-Selling Indies

There are some surprises in the Documentary category.

33 mins ago

iTunes has released its list of the best-selling independent, documentary, and foreign films of 2017, most of which are unsurprising. “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” and “The Big Sick” were watched the most overall, whereas subtitle-inclined users were fans of “Kedi,” “Raw,” and “The Salesman.”

Most of the surprises come on the nonfiction front: “Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret” takes the top spot, followed by “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness.” All of them will be featured in a new room called Top Discoveries. Find the full list below.

Top-Selling Indies

  1. “Manchester by the Sea”
  2. “Moonlight”
  3. “The Big Sick”
  4. “Lion”
  5. “Gifted”
  6. “Wind River”
  7. “Jackie”
  8. “The Lost City of Z”
  9. “Nocturnal Animals”
  10. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”
James Baldwin Raoul Peck I am Not Your Negro

“I Am Not Your Negro”

Top-Selling Documentaries in 2017

  1. “Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret”
  2. “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”
  3. “I Am Not Your Negro”
  4. “Betting on Zero”
  5. “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”
  6. “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”
  7. “Kedi”
  8. “Risk”
  9. “My Scientology Movie”
  10. “Score: A Film Music Documentary”

“Raw”

Top-Selling Foreign Films

  1. “Kedi”
  2. “Raw”
  3. “The Salesman”
  4. “Neruda”
  5. “Headshot”
  6. “Julieta”
  7. “Toni Erdmann”
  8. “Land of Mine”
  9. “Shin Godzilla”
  10. “The Villainess”

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad