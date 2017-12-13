‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The Big Sick’ Top iTunes’ List of the Year’s Highest-Selling Indies

There are some surprises in the Documentary category.

iTunes has released its list of the best-selling independent, documentary, and foreign films of 2017, most of which are unsurprising. “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” and “The Big Sick” were watched the most overall, whereas subtitle-inclined users were fans of “Kedi,” “Raw,” and “The Salesman.”

Most of the surprises come on the nonfiction front: “Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret” takes the top spot, followed by “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness.” All of them will be featured in a new room called Top Discoveries. Find the full list below.

Top-Selling Indies

“Manchester by the Sea” “Moonlight” “The Big Sick” “Lion” “Gifted” “Wind River” “Jackie” “The Lost City of Z” “Nocturnal Animals” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Top-Selling Documentaries in 2017

“Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret” “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness” “I Am Not Your Negro” “Betting on Zero” “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life” “Kedi” “Risk” “My Scientology Movie” “Score: A Film Music Documentary”

Top-Selling Foreign Films