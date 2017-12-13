‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘The Big Sick’ Top iTunes’ List of the Year’s Highest-Selling Indies

iTunes has released its list of the best-selling independent, documentary, and foreign films of 2017, most of which are unsurprising. “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” and “The Big Sick” were watched the most overall, whereas subtitle-inclined users were fans of “Kedi,” “Raw,” and “The Salesman.”
Most of the surprises come on the nonfiction front: “Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret” takes the top spot, followed by “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness.” All of them will be featured in a new room called Top Discoveries. Find the full list below.
Top-Selling Indies
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “Moonlight”
- “The Big Sick”
- “Lion”
- “Gifted”
- “Wind River”
- “Jackie”
- “The Lost City of Z”
- “Nocturnal Animals”
- “The Zookeeper’s Wife”
Top-Selling Documentaries in 2017
- “Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret”
- “Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”
- “I Am Not Your Negro”
- “Betting on Zero”
- “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”
- “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”
- “Kedi”
- “Risk”
- “My Scientology Movie”
- “Score: A Film Music Documentary”
Top-Selling Foreign Films
- “Kedi”
- “Raw”
- “The Salesman”
- “Neruda”
- “Headshot”
- “Julieta”
- “Toni Erdmann”
- “Land of Mine”
- “Shin Godzilla”
- “The Villainess”