James Franco Has Been Answering Phone Calls as Tommy Wiseau, and They’re Incredibly Bizarre — Listen

"Oh hai there, thanks for calling."

James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” had the biggest specialty opening of 2017 last weekend, and with critical acclaim and awards love on its side, there’s no reason distributor A24 shouldn’t have a huge hit on its hands throughout the holiday movie season.

A24 advertised the film in Los Angeles last month by creating a billboard replica of the one Tommy Wiseau made for “The Room,” complete with a phone number people could call. It turns out that number went to a phone James Franco was operating, and he was answering calls under the disguise of Wiseau. Franco recently won the Gotham Award for Best Actor for his performance as the cult icon.

Let’s just say that when Franco answers the phone as Wiseau, there’s no telling where the conversation will go and just how weird it will get. “The Disaster Artist” expands to more theaters this Friday. Listen to two of Franco’s phone calls below.

Very, very busy. Please leave message. (323) 616-2024. pic.twitter.com/4gs0TmIyIY — The Disaster Artist (@DisasterArtist) November 17, 2017