James Gunn Doesn’t Care If Bashing Donald Trump Loses Him Fans, Compares the President to Hitler and Putin

"Logan" director James Mangold has voiced his support of Gunn, who refuses to back down from slamming Trump on Twitter.

James Gunn isn’t backing down from the backlash he’s facing after tweeting what some are saying is an inappropriate joke about President Donald Trump. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director posted on December 15 a joke that described what the interview process is like between Trump and any prospective staffer.

Gunn’s joke included Trump asking the following two questions: “Do you know anything about the position?” and “Are you on my dick?” The person that answers “no” and “yes,” respectively, gets hired.

Transcription of Trump with anyone he's appointed to anything.

TRUMP: Do you know anything about the position?

CANDIDATE: No, sir, I do not, nothing.

TRUMP: Are you on my dick?

CANDIDATE: Yes, sir, I am completely, always on your dick, forever.

TRUMP: You're in. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2017

Some of Gunn’s fans did not find the NSFW joke at all amusing, but the director is totally comfortable with losing fans if it means speaking out in a way he feels is honest and necessary. After years of never speaking out about politics and the President on his Twitter account, Gunn got to a point where he could no longer remain silent.

“In my years on social networking I have never spoken out politically,” Gun tweeted. “But we’re in a national crisis with an incompetent President forging a full-blown attack on facts and journalism in the style of Hitler and Putin.”

In my years on social networking I have never spoken out politically. But we’re in a national crisis with an incompetent President forging a full-blown attack on facts and journalism in the style of Hitler and Putin. I’m okay with losing fans with my choice to speak out. https://t.co/0BWRrPl5Vc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2017

Gunn’s defense has received support from fellow filmmakers such as “Logan” and “The Wolverine” director James Mangold. “With you one 100%, James,” Mangold tweeted. “When someone shits the bed I don’t want to hear from the people who sleep in shit.”

With you one 100%, James. There are not two sides to everything. When someone shits the bed I don’t want to hear from the people who sleep in shit. We have an ignorant unstable narcissistic fool driving our national bus. My kids are in that bus. Wake up, people. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 16, 2017

Gunn was last in theaters with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” over the summer. He’ll return to the Marvel franchise with the third entry in the trilogy.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.