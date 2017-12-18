James Mangold Bashes Film Writer After Negative ‘Logan’ Tweet: ‘You Seem Pompous to Me’

James Mangold attacked Hollywood Elsewhere founder Jeff Wells on Twitter, calling his website "bullshit" and "in the tank."

James Mangold is not hiding his distaste for Hollywood Elsewhere founder and writer Jeff Wells. The “Logan” director lashed out against Wells on Twitter after the film writer made a jab at Mangold’s latest Wolverine film by calling it “too violent.”

Mangold replied to Wells by saying he could’ve predicted his negative reaction. Wells tried to amend his comment by linking to his article “Logan.” Wells’ piece isn’t exactly positive, although it does praise Dafne Keen’s breakout performance.

“Really? Jesus, Jeff. I’m gonna have to assume you have aspergers or otherwise I just can’t keep up the good will,” Mangold replied. “Aw, fuck it. Shove your self promoting links to your crooked prognostications up your pompous ass. And find a new hairstyle, that pomp is getting Trumpy.”

After Wells asked Mangold why he wasn’t allowed to have a mixed opinion on “Logan,” the director responded by bashing Wells’ website.

“You can certainly have a mixed reaction to my work. And guess what. So do I. To yours,” Mangold said. “I am ‘mixed’ on your bullshit ‘website.’ Yes, you seem pompous to me. And uneven. I would even say ‘in the tank.'”

Mangold and Wells have a contentious history together. A Deadline article from 2007 leaked an email Wells wrote to Mangold in which he criticized the director’s film “3:10 To Yuma” and praised the director for getting actress Vinessa Shaw to do a nude scene. Wells even asked Mangold to send him a nude photo of Shaw.

Wells’ website is well known for the writers’ controversial opinions on films (read his 2007 article “Would You Have Sex with Seth Rogen?” for an example). You can check out the Twitter beef between Mangold and Wells below.

Just wandered into Logan again. Can’t turn it off. What a great movie. Simple. Tough. Smart. Applause to @mang0ld — David Poland (@DavidPoland) December 18, 2017

Too violent. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) December 18, 2017

I coulda predicted this. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 18, 2017

On the other hand, all hail Dafne Keen.https://t.co/TE7M1xH9fB — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) December 18, 2017

Really? Jesus, Jeff. I’m gonna have to assume you have aspergers or or otherwise I just can’t keep up the good will. Aw, fuck it. Shove your self promoting links to your crooked prognostications up your pompous ass. And find a new hairstyle, that pomp is getting Trumpy. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 18, 2017

What’s wrong or “pompous” with praising Dafne Keen & your decision to hire her? Why can’t I express a mixed reaction? — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) December 18, 2017

Nothing wrong with praising Dafne. And you can certainly have a mixed reaction to my work. And guess what. So do I. To yours. I am “mixed” on your bullshit “website”. Yes, you seem pompous to me. And uneven. I would even say “in the tank”. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 18, 2017

