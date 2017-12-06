Jeffrey Tambor May Not Quit ‘Transparent’ Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations After All

The Emmy winner has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant and "Transparent" co-star Trace Lysette.

Jeffrey Tambor’s future on the Amazon comedy series “Transparent” remains in question following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The Emmy-winning actor appeared to be leaving the series when he exclusively told Deadline that he had made a decision not to return to “Transparent,” but a representative for the actor tells The New York Times that Tambor has not quit and has no plans to quit the series at this time.

Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and his “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette. Amazon has launched an investigation into the claims, and the series has been on hiatus as the writers figure out whether or not they will continue the series without its lead character.

Lysette, who says Tambor pressed up against her and made inappropriate comments to her on set, believes the show should continue without Tambor. “Like, come on,” she told The Times, “we have a lot to share, and the world wants to see it, and I just think that it sucks that so much rides on these leading men.”

In his statement to Deadline, Tambor called playing Maura Pfefferman “one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences” of his life. But he also said that he didn’t see how he could return to the series given the “politicized atmosphere” that is now on set following the harassment claims.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

IndieWire has reached out for an official comment from Amazon.