Jennifer Lawrence Backs Catt Sadler’s ‘E! News’ Departure Over Gender Pay Gap

Both the Oscar-winner and TV journalist have published essays about earning less then their male counterparts.

Former “E! News” anchor Catt Sadler signed off for good December 19 amid a gender pay dispute, and Jennifer Lawrence approves. The network recently sought to renew its contract with Sadler — employed there as an on-air personality since 2006 — but she told People she balked upon learning that co-host Jason Kennedy “was making double my salary and has been for several years.”

Sadler went into more detail about her decision in a post on her personal blog, The Cattwalk, which Lawrence shared with her Facebook followers.

“How can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as [Kennedy]? Or at least come close?” Sadler wrote in the post, “Why I Left E Entertainment Television.” “How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?”

E! countered with its own statement to People: ““E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Two years ago, Lawrence challenged Hollywood pay disparities in her essay for Lenny Letter, “Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co Stars?” IndieWire declared the piece one of “the most epic feminist moments of 2015.”

