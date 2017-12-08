Jessica Chastain Says A ‘Well-Known Actor’ Told Her to ‘Calm Down’ Over Sexual Harassment Reactions

The actress has used social media platforms like Twitter to speak out against Hollywood's accused harassers and predators.

Jessica Chastain isn’t naming any names, but she is revealing that a “well-known” Hollywood actor told her to “calm down” after he saw her speaking out against alleged Hollywood predators like Harvey Weinstein on her Twitter account. Chastain has been one of the most vocal actors in Hollywood speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse, constantly showing support to victims and amplifying their voices on her social media pages.

“I was tweeting a lot at the time [of the Harvey Weinstein accusations] and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain recently told Graham Norton (via PEOPLE). “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

Chastain made headlines last month for tweeting about “X-Men” and “The Usual Suspects” director Bryan Singer, despite the fact that she’s starring in the Singer-produced “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” As men such as Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and more were being accused of sexual harassment and abuse, Chastain tweeted an article about Singer’s history of alleged abuse with the caption: “Let us not forgot.”

Let us not forget https://t.co/0TNDxl8h1Q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2017

“I do not feel beholden to anything,” Chastain told The Daily Beast about the tweet. “I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that. And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”

Singer has since been fired from directing the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old teenager in 2003 in a new lawsuit. Chastain is currently on the press tour for her upcoming film “Molly’s Game,” in theaters Christmas day.