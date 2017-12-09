‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Release Date and Trailer: Your Favorite Defender Returns to Netflix Next Spring — Watch

Just don't tell her "with great power comes great responsibility."

Now that she’s teamed up with the other Defenders, Jessica Jones is ready to take center stage again. Netflix has announced that its Marvel drama will return on March 8, and even included a trailer to go along with the announcement video. Watch below.

Here’s a brief synopsis of what’s in store this time around: “New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”

Accompanied by Heart’s “Barracuda,” the trailer makes it clear that she’s the same Jessica Jones: “If you say ‘With great power comes great responsibility,'” she warns, “I’ll throw up on you.”

Returning alongside Ritter will be Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville; joining the cast are Jane McTeer and J.R. Ramirez. “Jessica Jones” Season 2 will consist of 13 hourlong episodes.