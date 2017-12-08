‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Furthers the Sexual Assault Conversation From a Woman’s Perspective

When Marvel's Jessica Jones returns to Netflix next year, it will continue addressing themes that are more relevant now than ever.

It’s been two years since the explosive first season of Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” hit Netflix, only the second show in the superhero franchise’s growing roster original series, which also includes “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” and “The Defenders.” When “Jessica Jones” finally returns for a second season sometime next year (no date has been announced), it will be in a world more ready than ever to embrace its message of women fighting back against sexual harassers and abusers. Action-packed, funny, and deeply addictive, the series followed Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), a private detective with special powers, and her quest for revenge against Kilgrave (David Tennant), a man who manipulated and abused her through mind-control.

Taking on difficult issues like sexual assault and trauma with sensitivity, “Jessica Jones” couched its powerful message in an entertaining detective story palatable to a wide-ranging audience. Perhaps more ahead of the curve then they realized at the time, Ritter and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg proved that female-fronted and created shows could succeed. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ritter and Rosenberg revealed what to expect in season 2.

“Jessica is in a pretty dark headspace when we meet her at the top of season 2,” said Ritter. “If season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then season 2 will be more in her heart. This season is more emotional. It’s still a psychological thriller, but it’s more of an emotional thriller this time.”

Ritter attributed the show’s success to its largely female-led creative team: “We have a really unique situation where our show is all women, the main character’s a woman, it’s written by a woman, and even when the crew comes in, they always make comments about how different our energy is on set… There’s a real, feminine power to our show that is noticeable, I think.”

Every episode of season 2 will be directed by a woman, something Rosenberg called “not that hard.”

Rosenberg remarked on the importance of a show created by women in this particular moment, when sexual assault allegations continue to disrupt every corner of Hollywood. “It’s affirmation. It’s an example of how [Hollywood] can and should work. I mean, I knew that for myself personally, but for everything that’s going on in the world, it’s like, “Hey guys, we’ve been doing this all along.” It’s not that hard, you know? It’s not that hard to do it right.”

“Jessica Jones” returns to Netflix in 2018. Read the rest of the EW interview here.