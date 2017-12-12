Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Late Night With Baby Billy to Rally Around Threatened Kids’ Program

After taking a week off for his youngest's latest surgery, Kimmel returned with an essential message about the CHIP program, which also benefits sick kids.

After taking a week off for his baby Billy’s latest heart surgery, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the late night show — baby Billy in tow — to provide an update to his fans and to call for help in safeguarding another key government program that helps sick kids, just like Billy.

“Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn’t, it’s unbelievable,” a teary Kimmel said as he updated the audience on Billy’s latest — successful! — surgery. Guest hosts, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy, all filled in for Kimmel last week.

Kimmel also used his introductory monologue to discuss the threatened CHIP program, a health insurance program for about nine million American children that, as he notes, “almost certainly covers children that you know.” While Kimmel has been outspoken against the Trump presidency, he made it clear that CHIP is not a partisan issue, though it’s currently being used as “a bargaining chip” for the new tax plan.

“This is a literally a life or death program,” he said. “I’ve had enough of this, I don’t what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to rich people ahead of the lives of the children. Why hasn’t CHIP been funded?”

Kimmel then called on his viewers and all concerned Americans to call their reps and make it clear that CHIP should be funded immediately. Watch the full video below.

