Jodie Foster Reprises Her Oscar-Winning ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Role to Take Down Donald Trump — Watch

Jodie Foster finally returned to acting for the first time since 2013’s “Elysium” by making a surprise appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in which she stepped back into the shoe’s of her most iconic character: Clarice Starling.

Colbert debuted a Donald Trump-themed parody of Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs” during the December 15 episode, and Foster actually appeared as Clarice. The FBI agent needed Hannibal Lecter’s help to figure out how deep Donald Trump’s ties go with Russia. It only makes sense Hannibal and Trump are old friends.

Foster has stopped taking screen roles in recent years in favor of the director’s chair. Her last directorial effort, “Money Monster,” played the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, and she’s directed episodes of Netflix series “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black” as well. Foster will make her “Black Mirror” debut later this month with the Season 4 episode “Arkangel.”

Watch Colbert and Foster’s Trump parody in the video below.

