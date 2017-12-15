John Boyega is Stunned Speechless After Interviewer Reveals Massive ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoiler — Watch

John Boyega was left speechless after This Morning host Holly Willoughby let one of the biggest surprises in "The Last Jedi" slip.

With two “Star Wars” blockbusters under his belt, John Boyega knows a thing or two about protecting spoilers during interviews and making sure nothing top secret slips from his mouth when he’s answering questions. But what happens when the interviewer just goes ahead and lets loose a massive spoiler? During an appearance on the UK’s “This Morning,” Boyega was left speechless by co-host Holly Willoughby after she revealed something huge about “The Last Jedi.”

Boyega reprises his role as former Stormtrooper and current Resistance fighter Finn in “The Last Jedi.” The Rian Johnson-directed sequel finds the character teaming up with friend Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and new character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) to thwart a new threat from The First Order.

We won’t reveal what the huge spoiler is, but you can find out for yourself and see Boyega’s priceless reaction in the video below. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is now playing in theaters nationwide.