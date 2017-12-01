Jordan Peele Answers Reddit’s Best ‘Get Out’ Fan Theories and Burning Questions — Watch

Sorry, but "Get Out" is not the fantasy of Lil Rel Howery's TSA agent Rod Williams.

“Get Out” may have come out all the way back in February, but that’s not stopping the social thriller from making a killing on the awards circuit this season. The movie won three Gotham Awards as well as the Best First Film prize from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Best Directorial Debut award from the National Board of Review, among other honors.

Director Jordan Peele has been back on the press circuit this awards season, and he recently stopped by Vanity Fair to analyze some of the best and most ridiculous “Get Out” fan theories Reddit has to offer. Is “Get Out” really just an imagined fantasy dreamed up by Rod the TSA Agent? What does the deer really symbolize? Peele addresses these theories and answers these burning questions in the video below.

“Get Out” is now available to stream on HBO GO and HBO Now.