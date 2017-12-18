Joseph Kahn Shares Epic ‘Justice League Dark’ Concept Art, Starring Dan Stevens and Chiwetel Ejiofor

The "Bodied" director was once courted to direct the alternative superhero blockbuster, and these images tease what would've been his vision.

“Justice League” was not the superhero tentpole Warner Bros. was hoping for when it decided to bring the most iconic DC superheroes together on the big screen. With just around $220 million at the box office, the movie will end up as the lowest domestic grosser in the DCEU thus far. What “Justice League’s” disappointment means for the future of DC and Warner Bros. remains unclear, but one project that will probably continue to elude the big screen is “Justice League Dark.”

The alternative superhero team features magical and supernatural heroes likes Constantine and Zatanna, and a film version of the popular comics storyline has been in development for years. Directors such as Doug Liman and Guillermo del Toro have been attached to the project at various points of development, and currently Gerard Johnstone is writing the latest iteration of the script.

While we may never see “Justice League Dark” on the big screen, music video director and “Bodied” filmmaker Joseph Kahn recently shared some of his concept art that he created for his vision for the film over two years. The art features Dan Stevens as Constantine, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Jason Blood, and Natalie Dormer as Zatanna. Supernatural beings Swamp Thing and Deadman are also rendered. Check out the images below.

I pitched on JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK two years ago. Here are some designs. First, Swamp Thing. pic.twitter.com/lkPODPLCXG — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 16, 2017

Some of these have my wishlist for actors at the time. Here’s Constantine. pic.twitter.com/byFjYlhSus — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 16, 2017

Zatanna. She does wear a top hat with this. pic.twitter.com/v61rsS6QOM — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 16, 2017

