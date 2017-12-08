‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer: Jeff Goldblum, Uh, Finds a Way — Watch

Get your dino nuggets ready.

It doesn’t have Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard rubbing dinosaur poop on themselves, but the trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is now upon us all the same. Colin Trevorrow was too busy helming the instantly infamous “Book of Henry” to return to the director’s chair, and so “A Monster Calls” director J.A. Bayona boldly stepped up in his absence. Watch the trailer below.

If you’ve heard anything about “Fallen Kingdom,” it’s that Jeff Goldblum is returning because life does indeed find a way — and look, there he is! Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B. D. Wong are returning alongside newcomers Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin and James Cromwell; one imagines there will likely be some dinosaurs as well.

Being terrible didn’t stop 2015’s “Jurassic World” from making nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, so expectations are presumably high for the fifth entry in this prehistoric franchise. We’ll find out how “Fallen Kingdom” fares when Universal releases it in theaters on June 22, 2018.

