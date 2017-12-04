Justin Theroux Brings the Penis Puns to ‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’ as an Astronaut With ‘Bone Density’ Problems — Watch

Justin Theroux guest stars on the latest episode of "At Home with Amy Sedaris" as an astronaut who "lost his libido in orbit."

Justin Theroux is a man of many talents. A writer, director, and star of screens big and small, the man is a chameleon. Sure, you may know him for co-writing “Tropic Thunder” or starring in “The Leftovers,” but he really can do it all: comedy, drama, it doesn’t matter. Theroux makes it fly, even when he’s playing someone who “can’t get his rocket to blast off.”

In a new clip from “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” Theroux joins the best man at his wedding as an astronaut who just doesn’t “find astronaut relationship jokes that amusing… after what I’ve been going through.”

We’ll leave it to Theroux to tell you more about Commander Colonel Gary Commander’s unique problem, but be warned, for your own safety: There are puns. There are really good puns. And some of them are about Justin Theroux’s penis.

Theroux has a bit of a history with jokes about his manhood — always in character, of course. During his time on “The Leftovers,” so many references were made to Kevin Garvey’s member that creator Damon Lindelof said at a recent event he eventually apologized to Theroux, in case any of his jokes over the three seasons crossed a line. (IndieWire would like to take this opportunity to offer an apology of our own, given that our similar coverage may have been a tad too extensive.)

Rarely, if ever, have the jokes been about space, astronauts, and vehemently denied homosexuality. Check out the clip below for a sampling of Theroux’s guest stint on “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” and tune to truTV Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET for the full episode.