Kate Winslet Praises Woody Allen for Writing ‘Rich’ Female Characters: ‘I Think on Some Level Woody Is A Woman’

Winslet gushed to the Sydney Morning Herald about Allen's skill of writing "rich" and "honest" female characters.

Kate Winslet is receiving backlash for starring in Woody Allen’s latest film, “Wonder Wheel,” despite the fact that he has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow. However, the Oscar-winning actress has nothing but love for her director, and she’s praised him once again in a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think on some level Woody is a woman. I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself,” Winslet said, acknowledging Allen’s history of writing complex lead female characters. “He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well. His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”

Winslet has avoided addressing the allegations against Allen. Variety asked her for a cover story about whether or not she considered his past when accepting the “Wonder Wheel” role, to which Winslet responded, “It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.” She told The New York Times that she decided to take the role after realizing she “didn’t know anything” about “whether any of [the allegations are] true or false.”

Although Winslet praises Allen, she has publicly spoken out against alleged sexual harassers like Harvey Weinstein. Dylan Farrow published an op-ed for The Los Angeles Times in which she called out Winslet for her hypocritical statements against Weinstein, saying the actress has been selective on which allegations she chooses to believe. As Farrow writes:

Discussing Weinstein, “Wonder Wheel” star Kate Winslet said, “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well-regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.” Of Allen, she said “I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director.”

Winslet and Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” is now playing in select theaters, courtesy of Amazon Pictures.