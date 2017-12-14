‘Lady Bird’: Read Greta Gerwig’s Award-Winning Original Screenplay Online For Free

The Oscar race for Best Original Screenplay has a major contender in "Lady Bird," and now you can download the script for free online.

After breaking out at the box office and earning awards from numerous critic groups, Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” has emerged as one of the biggest Oscar contenders of the season. Gerwig’s original screenplay, in particular, has earned critical acclaim across the board.

“Lady Bird’s” script recently won top honors from the Boston Society of Film Critics and the Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association, plus it’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, a Gotham Award, and a Satellite Award, among others. An Oscar nomination seems like a safe bet at this point, and now you can read Gerwig’s words for yourself by downloading the “Lady Bird” screenplay for free online.

“Lady Bird” follows its titular character, played by Saoirse Ronan, over the course of her senior year in high school as she navigates relationships with her mother, her best friend, and her various love interests.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn recently named “Lady Bird” one of the best films of 2017, nothing the “delightful screenplay radiates with Lady Bird’s caustic outbursts against her surroundings and the ephemeral highs of unruly parties, high school proms, and awkward bedroom antics.”

“I tend to overwrite,” Gerwig told Rebecca Miller about her process during an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, where “Lady Bird” first premiered to rave reviews. “I write and write and write. To me, it’s about taking things away. I read a lot out loud to myself. It’s almost a rhythmic thing, something will catch wrong, you go back and rewrite it. Writing takes a long time; it’s that process of knowing what I have on the page is what I want in the movie. The movie you see is pretty nearly how it read.”

Read the “Lady Bird” screenplay online here. The film is now playing in theaters.