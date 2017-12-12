Larry King ‘Unequivocally Denies’ Groping Allegations Waged By Eddie Fisher’s Ex-Wife

The radio and TV show host hits back at a new claim from Terry Richard regarding incidents from the early aughts.

Larry King has hit back at claims that he groped singer and actor Eddie Fisher’s ex-wife, Terry Richard, on two separate occasions in the early aughts. Earlier this week, Richard told Daily Mail TV that King groped her on two different occasions, both at baseball awards dinners held at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail TV reports that Richard “said in the first incident, while posing together for a photo, King slid his hand down her backless dress and rested his fingers in between her butt cheeks…Richard claims the second time was also while they were taking a photo together, and King, now 84, squeezed her butt so hard that it left a large bruise.”

The first incident took place in 2005, the second just one year later in 2006. Richard told Daily Mail TV, “Larry King is a groper. He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”

King’s camp already denied the allegations to Daily Mail TV, and when asked for a statement, King’s lawyer said Richard’s claims are false, adding, “Mr. King did no such thing then or ever.”

The radio and TV show host has now released a full statement to People, which adds that “days before the outlet published Richard’s account, an attorney for King sent a denial letter — obtained by PEOPLE — to Daily Mail.”

That statement reads in part, “We represent Larry King. I am informed that you intend to publish a statement by a woman named Terry Richards [sic] that, 10 or more years ago, Mr. King supposedly ‘groped’ her at one or more baseball dinners. That assertion is entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. King did no such thing then or ever. Your publishing this false and defamatory statement will be actionable and highly damaging.”

Richard told Daily Mail that she doesn’t want any financial compensation from King, but “an apology would be nice.”

