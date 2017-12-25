‘Logan’ is the ‘Children of Men’ of the Superhero Blockbuster Era — Watch

Here's one of the main reasons 'Logan" is one of the best blockbusters of 2017.

“Logan” may have been released back in March, but that hasn’t stopped it from turning up on many end-of-the-year lists ranking the best films of 2017. The National Board of Review named it one of the top films of the year, ranking it alongside Oscar heavyweights like “Call Me by Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” and “Lady Bird.” IndieWire even named Hugh Jackman’s final turn as Wolverine one of the best male performances of 2017.

Read More:The Best Male Movie Performances of 2017

Part of what makes “Logan” such a blockbuster milestone is how it approaches the genre without many of the staples of modern tentpole filmmaking. A great video essay released by Lessons from the Screenplay gets to the heart of this strength by talking about “Logan” in context with “Children of Men.”

Both “Logan” and “Children of Men” center around a reluctant hero saving a dying population, but the storytelling similarities run way deeper than that. In fact, “Logan” may be the closest we ever get to seeing Alfonso Cuaron directing a superhero film.

Watch the video essay below.