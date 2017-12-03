2017 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Voting Underway — Updating Live

This post will be updated live.

Voting is underway as the Los Angeles Film Critics Association determines the best in film this year. As per tradition, the group is making announcements in real-time via Twitter, and IndieWire will be updating this post live in order to keep up with the results. Last year’s big winner was “Moonlight,” which was awarded Best Picture and Best Director for Barry Jenkins. Top acting categories went to Adam Driver for Best Actor in “Paterson,” and Isabelle Huppert for Best Actress in both “Elle” and “Things to Come.”

Earlier this week, the New York Film Critics Circle voted on and announced their awards, giving top honors to “Lady Bird” for Best Picture and star Saoirse Ronan as Best Actress. Additionally, Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for “Call Me by Your Name,” and Sean Baker was named Best Director for “The Florida Project.”

LAFCA was founded in 1975 and includes both print and digital critics (including IndieWire’s own Michael Nordine).

The full LAFCA winners list will be updated below.

(Lunch Break)

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film award: Lee Anne Schmitt’s “Purge This Land”

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: “Faces Places”

Runner up: “Jane”

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Runner up: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Best Editing: Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”

Runner up: Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya”

Best Production Design: Dennis Gassner, “Blade Runner 2049”

Runner up: Paul D. Austerberry, “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Runner up: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Music/Score: Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Runner up: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water

Runner up: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”