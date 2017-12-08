Louis C.K. Buying Back ‘I Love You, Daddy’ Distribution Rights After Release Dropped Over Sexual Misconduct

"I Love You, Daddy" was originally set for release on November 17, but The Orchard pulled it after Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct.

“I Love You, Daddy” may end up being released after all. Deadline reports that Louis C.K. and The Orchard are finalizing a deal to give C.K. worldwide distribution rights to the controversial comedy. The Orchard originally purchased the film out of TIFF for $5 million and set a November 17 opening date, but the release was cancelled after C.K. was accused of and admitted to sexual misconduct.

According to Deadline, C.K. will pay The Orchard back for all the finanical losses the company endured, including the money they spent on marketing (estimated between $500,000 and $1 million) and awards screeners (estimated at $12,000). C.K. has not announced how he plans to release the movie. The writer-director could do something similar to his television series “Horace and Pete” and make “I Love You, Daddy” only available for purchase on his website.

“I Love You, Daddy” stars C.K. as a successful television producer whose 17-year-old (Chloë Grace Moretz) falls for a famous 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). The release was cancelled by The Orchard following the publication of an article in The New York Times in which five comedians made allegations of sexual misconduct against C.K. The comedian later said these claims were true in his own statement.