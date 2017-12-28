Luca Guadgnino Praises ‘Moonlight’ and Doesn’t Mind People Comparing It to ‘Call Me by Your Name’

Ironically, "Call Me by Your Name" and "Moonlight" couldn't be more different stylistically and narratively.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” has been used in the same sentence as “Moonlight” numerous times since its debut at Sundance at the beginning of 2017. IndieWire’s A review from David Ehrlich even noted that Guadagnino’s drama was a new queer classic worthy of comparisons to “Moonlight” and “Carol.” So it was only a matter of time before Guadagnino himself was asked to weigh in on the matter, and it turns out the director is quite honored to be in the same company as Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winner.

When asked by The Guardian whether or not the comparisons to “Moonlight” frustrate him as a director, Guadagnino responded, “No, not at all.”

“I love Barry Jenkins’ film and I am excited by the comparison,” Guadagnino said. “His work has a formal style that comes from a certain kind of cinema that I love: in particular, Hou Hsiao-hsien. So I feel a sense of brotherhood with what Barry Jenkins did.”

Many Oscar prognosticators have noted that because “Moonlight” took top honors at the Oscars last year, “Call Me by Your Name” may struggle to do so this year since both are LGBTQ-themed dramas. Ironically, the two films are almost nothing alike stylistically and narratively. The only thing really similar about the two movies is the amount of critical acclaim they both have received.

“Call Me by Your Name” is now playing in select theaters.