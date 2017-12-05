‘Luther’ Season 5 Starts Shooting Next Month, Movie Might Still Happen

Creator Neil Cross revealed that we'll be seeing Idris Elba back in tweed sooner than we thought.

One of TV’s best detectives is going back on assignment very shortly.

“Luther” writer and creator Neil Cross revealed in an interview with Deadline that the fifth season of the BBC series will head back into production soon.

“We’re in prep right now and we’re doing a bit of casting and we start shooting in January. For some reason, I always seem to shoot in the depths of winter,” Cross said.

“Luther” stars Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, a London-area investigator who faces constant personal turmoil as he works to apprehend the city’s most twisted criminals. The character last appeared on screen back in December 2015 in a two-part Season 4. Elba confirmed the series would be returning back in June, but no planned release date for Season 5 has yet been announced.

Cross also addressed the long-standing rumors that “Luther” would eventually finish its story as a movie, bypassing TV for an eventual feature-length release. “Luther” has already existed in different forms (an official novel was released in 2011), but Cross said that a big-screen adaptation was “absolutely” still being discussed.

Talking about each next step in the show’s run, Cross said that “we think it’s going to be the end, not least because Idris is a very busy and has a successful career, but we always miss him when it’s over and then I start coming up with ideas and we always come back for more.”

2018 will be a busy year for Cross. He’s currently juggling two major series, as his new Hulu thriller “Hard Sun” is set to premiere next year. Agyness Deyn and Jim Sturgess will star in the six-part sci-fi drama about two detectives who stumble on proof that the end of the world has a fixed date in the near future. “Hard Sun” is slated to premiere on Hulu on March 7, 2018.

