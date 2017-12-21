‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ First Trailer: Meryl Streep and Co. Can’t Stop Belting ABBA

"The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" screenwriter Oliver Parker steps into the director's chair to the musical sequel to the 2008 hit adaptation.

It turns out “Mamma Mia!” is not the only definitive ABBA musical. After the box office success of the 2008 movie adaptation, Universal Pictures got the band back together for an unexpected sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” The first footage has arrived in the teaser trailer below, reuniting the original film’s cast with newcomers Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jeremy Irvine, and more.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” once again stars Meryl Streep as owner of the hotel Villa Bella Donna. James is playing the younger version of Donna, which means the movie will act as both a prequel and sequel of sorts to the 2008 original. “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” screenwriter Ol Parker replaces Phyllida Lloyd in the director’s chair.

Universal Pictures will open “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in theaters July 20, 2018. Watch the first trailer: