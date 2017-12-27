Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher One Year After Her Death: ‘No One’s Ever Really Gone’

Break out the tissues. Hamill honors the late actress by using one of Luke Skywalker's final sayings to Leia.

Carrie Fisher passed away one year ago today, and the internet is mourning the late actress once again today by sharing a ton of thoughts and prayers on social media. Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill lead the way by posting his own emotional tribute earlier today, accompanying old photos of Fisher and himself with the caption, “No one’s ever really gone…”

The line is all the more emotional since it is a reference to the final scene Fisher and Hamill share together on the big screen. During Luke and Leia’s reunion in the final act of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the two reminisce on the the death of Han Solo, with Luke reciting the line in an attempt to comfort his grieving sister.

The scene featuring the line is one of the most touching in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Director Rian Johnson revealed shortly after the movie’s release that Fisher herself had a hand in writing Luke and Leia’s reunion. The characters haven’t seen each other in years, so Fisher wrote in a humorous beat to break the tension between the two in which Leia comments that her hair is different.

Fisher’s final performance as Leia in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

