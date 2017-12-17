Mark Hamill Had A Secret Second Role in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ You Definitely Missed

Luke wasn't the only time Hamill appeared in Rian Johnson's acclaimed "Star Wars" sequel.

[Editor’s note: Spoilers for “The Last Jedi” follow.]

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” features recognizable cameos from Justin Theroux and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director Gareth Edwards, among others, but one cameo you definitely missed was from none other than Mark Hamill. The actor was front and center in “The Last Jedi” reprising his role as Luke Skywalker, but that wasn’t the only starring role he had in the Rian Johnson-directed sequel.

Hamill reveals to Entertainment Weekly that he had a top-secret second role in “The Last Jedi,” one that he isn’t willing to disclose just yet. What we do know is that the character is named Dobbu Scay (an anagram for editor Bob Duscay) and appears during the Canto Bight section of the film. Hamill can’t be seen but can be heard voicing the character. The actor is an award-winning voice-over artist, most famous for voicing The Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”

During production, Hamill went up to Johnson and told the director he would love to do “the CGI thing,” referencing Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Serkis’ work in the series as Maz Kanata and Supreme Leader Snoke, respectively. Johnson approved and allowed Hamill to be involved in the casino setting of Canto Bight. This portion of the film finds Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) invading a casino to find an infamous code-breaker.

“I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes,” Hamill told Entertainment Weekly.

Since we don’t know which creature on Canto Bight actually is Dobbu Scay at this point, we’ll have to re-watch “The Last Jedi” and listen carefully to figure out which voice belongs to Hamill. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

