Mark Hamill Seems to Think There Are Too Many ‘Star Wars’ Movies: ‘Great Marketing There, Disney’

Luke Skywalker throws shade at the Empire.

Mark Hamill has long been known to speak his mind, even when it’s to the chagrin of the higher-ups at Disney. He continues that proud tradition in a New York Times interview alongside his castmates in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” using a question about the relationship (or lack thereof) between Luke Skywalker and Rey (Daisy Ridley) to throw shade at Disney for releasing so many movies within such a short span of time.

“We had no relationship in VII. It’s left up to the audience to decide if he knows who she is,” he says when asked whether we’ll see Luke and Rey get to know each other better this time around. They established earlier that I had a telepathic ability with my sister — would I know what’s going on now? Would I know I lost my best friend?”

That’s when he takes his shot: “That’s all left up to the audience, and that’s in the great tradition of the cliffhangers that inspired George in the first place. ‘Continued next week.’ Two years, in this case. But don’t worry, it’s only five months until the next one. [Rolls eyes] Great marketing there, Disney. [Laughter] What are they going to do, fire me?”

He isn’t wrong: “Solo: A Star Wars Story” arrives in theaters on May 25, 2018, which will make it the fourth movie in the franchise to be released in the span of two-and-a-half years. “The Last Jedi,” meanwhile, is out next week.