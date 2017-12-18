Matt Damon is Here to Remind You Some Men Are Good and Don’t Sexually Harass Women, Including Himself

Damon also says determining whether or not he'd work with an accused actor or director would be a "case-by-case basis"

Another day, another unfortunate Matt Damon sexual harassment quote. The actor has been making the press rounds in support of “Downsizing,” and he keeps sharing his unpopular opinions on Hollywood’s sexual abuse and harassment problem. The actor’s latest thoughts have arrived in Business Insider, in which Damon wants everyone to know that there are also good men in Hollywood who would never even think of harassing women.

“We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great,” Damon says, “but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole shitload of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

Damon says he’d be willing to “sign a sexual harassment thing” if he needed to in order guarantee he would never sexually harass someone. “I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”

But even more unfortunate are Damon’s thoughts on whether or not he would ever work with an actor or director who has been accused of sexual harassment. According to Damon, he would have to judge each person on a “case-by-case basis,” which means he’s not entirely against working with someone who has been accused.

“I mean, I wouldn’t want to work with somebody who— life’s too short for that. But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, ‘What’s the story here?'”

The “case-by-case basis” remark goes hand-in-hand with Damon’s quotes from last week, in which he told Rolling Stone that a “continuum” exists between different kinds of sexual harassment and abuse allegations. To make his point, Damon noted the differences between accusations made against Al Franken and Harvey Weinstein. The actor’s comments have been slammed by actresses such as Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver.

Damon can be seen on the big screen this Friday, December 22 in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.”