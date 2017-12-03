‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith: Men Can Be Objectified ‘Just Like Women’

“The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved," Smith also said.

“The Crown” star Matt Smith has spoken out about how men can be the target of other men in power. He discussed the timely topic in an interview with U.K.’s Telegraph Magazine (via Vulture).

“The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved. It has to be broader,” he said. “People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop? That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified before by men, because I have — just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too.”

Although Smith didn’t explain his experiences further, he did confirm that he had met with Harvey Weinstein in the past and had heard stories of his wrongdoing, but had no idea about the extent.

Perhaps the most outspoken male celebrity who has revealed his own sexual harassment and objectification in recent weeks is Terry Crews. Crews tweeted on Oct. 10 about his experience where, “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates,” and how said executive effectively got away with it.

