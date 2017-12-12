Mel Gibson’s Past Sins Get Changed by a Time Traveler in Insane Short Film ‘Pumpkin’ — Watch

"The Beaver" might not be Gibson's WORST mistake, but it's definitely up there.

They say you should never meet your idols, and this short film learns that lesson the hard way.

“Pumpkin” centers on Brian, a Mel Gibson superfan who has “What Women Want” and “The Patriot” posters tacked on his bedroom wall and who attends a Mel Gibson “support group.” Brian wishes he could go back in time and stop his idol from making “The Beaver” (don’t we all?) and one of his fellow superfans has a plan. Taking a page from “Black Mirror,” Brian is given a Tamagotchi that transports him back in time, but what he discovers there will change him and the course of movie history forever.

“Pumpkin” was co-written by Brendan Walter (who also directed the short), Jon Lullo, and Dan Shepard. Brian Bonz, who starts as the main character, Brian, praised the film’s idea saying, “This story is brilliant because its about the concept of being ‘fanatic’ and super fan and when you get too close to your idols its not what you see in glossy magazines.”

The short just screened at IFC Midnight before Rupert Jones’ psychological thriller “Kaleidoscope,” but you can watch it below: