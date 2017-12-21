Alt-Right Artist Created Meryl Streep ‘She Knew’ Posters As Revenge For Streep’s Trump Bashing

"She’s swiping at us so we’re swiping back," a 49-year-old former U.S. marine named Sabo tells The Guardian about creating the posters.

The mystery surrounding the Meryl Streep “She Knew” posters that began appearing in Los Angeles earlier this week has been solved. An alt-right artist named Sabo has revealed to The Guardian that he and two collaborators are responsible for creating and putting up the posters. The 49-year-old former U.S. marine says the posters were an act of retaliation against Streep, who they say is using her new film, “The Post,” to bash Donald Trump. The actress has been vocally anti-Trump in the past as well.

The posters depict Streep standing next to Harvey Weinstein with a red bar over her eyes that reads “She knew,” accusing the actress of knowing about Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and abuse. The images were put up just a day after Streep issued a statement denying ever being aware of Weinstein’s behavior.

“I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked [Rose McGowan], or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” Streep wrote. “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

The posters appeared in multiple locations in Los Angeles, including across the street from the SAG-AFTRA building in the Mid-Wilshire area. Other posters were seen near Streep’s Pasadena home, across from the 20th Century Fox studio lot in Century City (the company is releasing “The Post”), and at the Hollywood and Highland complex.

“She’s swiping at us so we’re swiping back,” Sabo told The Guardian about why he created the posters in the first place. The artist has been called an “alt-right” version of Banksy.

Sabo told The Guardian that he does not know for sure whether or not Streep knew about Weinstein’s abuse over the decades, but he says she probably knew given that “anyone in the film industry had a pretty good idea.”

“Maybe she was providing Weinstein with the fresh meat,” Sabo said.