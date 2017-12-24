The egg salad is pretty good at California Medical Facility, Vacaville.

When we think of Christmas food, a number of offerings come to mind: egg nog, candy canes, ham, milk and cookies (for Santa, natch). Egg-salad sandwiches aren’t usually on that list, but beggars can’t be choosers at California Medical Facility, Vacaville. That much is clear from the video that “Mindhunter” just shared via Facebook Live to celebrate the holiday. Watch below.

Featuring Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), easily the Netflix drama’s most compelling murderer, the two-minute video consists of nothing more than the “Co-Ed Killer” eating an entire egg-salad sandwich in two minutes and 18 seconds. He doesn’t say a word as he enjoys his lunch, which only serves to make the experience stranger; given what we know Kemper to be capable of, it’s also a little creepy.

The actual Kemper, who’s noted for both his imposing stature (he stands 6’9″ tall) and equally intimidating intelligence, remains incarcerated to this day. He asked for the death penalty in 1973, but capital punishment was suspended in California at the time, resulting in him receiving eight life sentences instead.

“Mindhunter” was renewed for a second season before even premiering, meaning we’ll be introduced to more characters like Kemper when the show returns. Until then, enjoy the egg salad.