Minnie Driver Has Some Issues With Matt Damon’s Sexual Harassment Opinions: ‘Good God, SERIOUSLY?’

Driver took to Twitter to criticize her "Good Will Hunting" co-star after he said not all sexual misconduct "belongs in the same category."

Minnie Driver is criticizing Matt Damon after the actor shared some new controversial opinions on sexual harassment. Damon is making headlines for expressing his belief that a “continuum” exists between different types of sexual misconduct. The actor told Peter Travers of Rolling Stone that it would be unfair to compare accused men like Al Franken to other likes Harvey Weinstein because their harassment allegations “don’t belong in the same category.”

“When you see Al Franken taking a picture putting his hands on that woman’s flak jacket and mugging for the camera, going like that, you know, that is just like a terrible joke, and it’s not funny. It’s wrong, and he shouldn’t have done that,” Damon said. “But when you talk about Harvey and what he’s accused of, there are no pictures of that. He knew he was up to no good. There’s no witnesses. There’s no pictures. There’s no braggadocio…So they don’t belong in the same category.”

Weinstein has been accused of both sexual harassment and/or assault by over 90 women and counting. Franken has been accused of groping women and was even photographed touching a reporter’s breasts while she was asleep.

Driver took to Twitter to express her frustration with her “Good Will Hunting” co-star’s opinion. “Good God, SERIOUSLY?” she wrote. “There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse – our problem. Such bollocks.”

Damon has been making headlines throughout the fall over comments relating to sexual harassment. The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman accused the “Downsizing” actor of helping to kill a Harvey Weinstein harassment story in 2004, while Damon admitted himself that he was told Weinstein had harassed Gwyneth Paltrow decades ago but he remained silent.