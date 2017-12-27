‘Mom and Dad’ Trailer: The Director of ‘Crank’ Made A Film Where Psycho Nicolas Cage Wants to Murder His Kids

Nicolas Cage's latest genre effort takes mad parents to a psychotic new level.

Nicolas Cage is still making movies, and at this point it appears he’s just trying to top himself when it comes to ridiculously insane movie premises.

The actor’s latest, “Mom and Dad,” is set in a world where parents have turned against their children. Cage and Selma Blair play a married couple who refuse to protect their children from the bloodshed and hunt them down to kill them. Think “Parenthood” meets the “The Purge.”

“Mom and Dad” is directed and written by Brian Taylor, best known as the co-director of the Jason Statham-starring “Crank” films. The film definitely follows in the manic and violent footsteps of those movies.

The film premiered in the Midnight section at TIFF earlier this year. “Mom and Dad” hits theaters and VOD and Digital HD on January 19, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.