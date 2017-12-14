Morgan Spurlock Reveals Indiscretions in Confessional Post: ‘She Believed She’d Been Raped’

The filmmaker says he's "part of the problem."

In a lengthy post linked to on his Twitter just now, Morgan Spurlock reveals that a woman he slept with in college “believed she was raped” and that he now realizes he’s “part of the problem.”

“As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions,” begins his post, “I don’t sit by and wonder ‘who will be next?’ I wonder, ‘when will they come for me?'”

“When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape,” he continues. “Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told be about it afterwards.”

Spurlock was “floored” by this. “‘That’s not what happened!’ I told her. This wasn’t how I remembered it at all. In my mind, we’d been drinking all night and went back to my room. We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes. She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.”

According to the post, the “Super Size Me” director also settled a sexual-harassment allegation “around 8 years ago” stemming from remarks he would make to his then-assistant; Spurlock also says he’s “been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had” and he hasn’t “been sober for more than a week in 30 years.”

He isn’t sure whether this stems from “the sexual abuse [he] suffered as a boy and as a young man in my teens,” the fact that his father left his family when Spurlock was a child, or his drinking problem, but he does repeat several times that he’s “part of the problem.”

“But I am also part of the solution,” he says. “By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault.” Read his full statement here.