Morgan Spurlock’s Former Partners Pull ‘Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!’ from Sundance Film Festival

One day after Morgan Spurlock resigned from the production company he co-founded following his disclosure that a woman “believed she had been raped” by the documentarian, his remaining partners have pulled his upcoming film from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

“Due to Morgan Spurlock stepping down from Warrior Poets, we the partners have decided that this is not the appropriate time for ‘Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!’ to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival,” wrote co-founder/partner Jeremy Chilnick and partner Matthew Galkin in a statement released December 15. “Therefore, we will be removing the documentary from the festival’s slate.”

The film first screened at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, where YouTube Red paid $3.5 million for the distribution rights. It chronicles Spurlock’s decision to open a fast food restaurant in Columbus, Ohio that sold only “hormone-free, antibiotic-free, cage-free, free-range, farm-raised, humanely raised 100 percent natural” chicken.

Spurlock, 47 — a 2005 Oscar nominee for this film’s predecessor, “Super Size Me” — wrote a blog post this week titled, “I am Part of the Problem.” In it, he explained that a fellow classmate at New York University, where he studied from 1989 to 1993, described their one night stand as a “rape” in a school writing assignment, and neglected to change Spurlock’s name. The incident resulted in “no charges or investigations.”

