Morgan Spurlock Steps Down From Warrior Poets Following Confession That a Woman He Slept With ‘Believed She’d Been Raped’

He co-founded the production company with Jeremy Chilnick in 2004.

Morgan Spurlock is stepping down from Warrior Poets, the New York–based production company he co-founded with Jeremy Chilnick in 2004. The news follows a confessional post he wrote last night in which he revealed that a woman he slept with in college “believed she’d been raped” and that he now sees he’s “part of the problem.”

The company, which now lists Matthew Galkin as a partner alongside Spurlock and Chilnick, just released the following statement:

“On behalf of Warrior Poets, we as partners have always supported our company and its endeavors. As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately. “We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company. “Respectfully, Co-Founder & Partner Jeremy Chilnick and Partner Matthew Galkin”

Among Warrior Poets’ many documentary projects are “Freakonomics: The Movie,” “Knuckleball!,” “Rats,” and “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!,” which premiered in Toronto this September.

In his post, Spurlock says there were “no charges or investigations” stemming from the incident, which he considered consensual, but that the woman involved found it traumatic.