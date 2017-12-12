Morrissey Refutes Victim-Blaming Comments on Sexual Abuse Stories, Blames ‘Foolishly’ Agreed-To Interview

Nearly a month after a controversial Der Spiegel interview, the musician finally refutes his initial statements, blaming the German outlet in the process.

Last month, musician Morrissey drew significant backlash for comments made to German outlet Der Spiegel that appeared to blame recent victims of sexual abuse and harassment — particularly those who have accused Kevin Spacey of such crimes — by putting the onus on them for getting into situations where abuse was possible. “Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen,” he said.

“I do not know about you but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen,” Morrissey added. “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

The interview did make note that Morrissey is strongly opposed to sexual violence of all kinds, though the musician did chime in that he thinks that occasionally “the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed.”

Morrissey was later asked to follow-up on his comments by The Sunday Times in a new interview, though he did not walk them back then either.

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he said. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

Now, he’s taken to his Facebook page to refute the comments and to call out Der Speigel for “fiddling” with his original interview. Per Entertainment Weekly, Morrissey posted a new statement on his page that takes aim at an interview he says he “foolishly” agreed to conduct, while also attempting to reestablish his position on such matters.

It reads in part:

“Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never.

Would I ever support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No never.

Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never.

Would I support sexual harassment? No, never.

Would I support rape? No, never.

Would Der Speigel convey my views fairly? No, never.

Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never.”

While the musician does not fully details the ways in which his words were potentially taken out of context, he does end his statement with a call to Der Speigel, writing, “Our requests to Der Speigel for an unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio of their interview with me has been refused. Let that alone be your answer.”

You can read his full statement on his Facebook page right here.

