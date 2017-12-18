‘Mortal Engines’ First Trailer: Peter Jackson Introduces You to a Steampunk Dystopian Future

Christian Rivers makes his directorial debut after serving as Peter Jackson's visual effects supervisor on "The Lord of the Rings."

Moviegoers who saw “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” this weekend got to see the first official look at the upcoming “Mortal Engines” adaptation,” and now Universal Pictures has made the first trailer available online for the world to see. The film is an adaptation of the Philip Reeve’s novel of the same name and is produced by Peter Jackson, who also co-wrote the film with his “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” team Fran Walsh and Philippa Boynes.

“Mortal Engines” is set a steampunk dystopian future where the last of the major cities exist on humungous mobile vehicles that eat up the smaller towns and use them for precious resources. Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, and Stephen Lang star.

The film is directed by Christian Rivers, who has had a longstanding relationship with Jackson as both his visual effects supervisor and his storyboard artist on “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “King Kong,” and more. “Mortal Engines” will open in theaters December 14, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.