The 10 Most Pirated Television Shows of 2017

"Game of Thrones" is the most pirated television series for the sixth year in a row.

Another year, another “most pirated TV shows” list topped by HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” TorrentFreak has released its annual list of the 10 most pirated TV programs of 2017, and “Game of Thrones” is in the top spot for the sixth year in a row thanks to its blockbuster Season 7. The seven-episode season was also a ratings record-breaker, earning well over 10 million viewers most weeks. The finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” is the most watched “Thrones” episode ever with 12 million viewers.

TorrentFreak’s also includes fan-driven series such as “The Walking Dead,” “The Flash,” and “Rick and Morty,” all of which placed in the top 5 this year. The CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” came in at #4, while the back half of the list includes “Sherlock,” “Vikings,” and “Suits.” Apparently lots of people were also illegally downloading the “Prison Break” reboot.

Get the full list of the year’s most-pirated television shows below.

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “The Walking Dead”

3. “The Flash”

4. “The Big Bang Theory”

5. “Rick and Morty”

6. “Prison Break”

7. “Sherlock”

8. “Vikings

9. “Suits”

10. “Arrow”