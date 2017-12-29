‘The Sopranos’ Was Still One of 2017’s Most-Binged TV Shows, Even 10 Years After It Ended

"Game of Thrones" led Xfinity's ranker of the most-viewed on-demand shows of 2017, but there are plenty of surprises and regional quirks — apparently the West loves "Rick and Morty" a whole lot more than the East.

Bada-bing! The O.G. peak TV series, “The Sopranos,” is still being discovered and re-discovered by TV viewers. Even in an age where there are plenty of new TV shows to binge on, Comcast Xfinity’s 2017 ranker of the most-viewed shows on demand revealed that new audiences are constantly diving into “The Sopranos.”

According to Xfinity, “The Sopranos” is still performing particularly well in its Northeast region, where the show was in the top 20 in 5 markets. Most notably, Philadelphia (No. 6), Boston (No. 10), and Pittsburgh (No. 12) are still catching up with Tony and crew. That’s all the more impressive considering “The Sopranos” finale ran on HBO in 2007 — ten years ago.

HBO’s “The Wire” is also benefitting from on-demand viewing, particularly in its hometown setting of Baltimore (naturally), where it came in at No. 18.

“With something like ‘The Sopranos,’ you’ve got a show off the air for over a decade, and if you go to a book analogy, these are like classic books that people have not read, so they’re still discovering them,” said Steve Meyer, vice president of video strategy and analysis, Comcast Cable. “Even when these shows have been out for a long time, they’re still attracting new audiences who haven’t seen the show.”

“Game of Thrones” tops the list for that very reason, as new viewers are consistently jumping in and starting from the beginning. That’s the same with other premium cable shows including “Shameless,” “Power,” “Outlander,” and “Big Little Lies.”

“Game of Thrones” was the No. 1 on-demand show in 2017 among viewers in every region that Comcast is in (it was No. 1 in 2016 as well). “This Is Us” was No. 2 in most of those regions as well.

There were plenty of variants throughout the country however, especially in the South, where shows like OWN’s “The Have and the Have Nots” and “Greenleaf,” and ABC’s “Scandal” all made the top 20 list. Soaps still creeped on the list in a few places: “General Hospital” in Michigan, and “The Young and The Restless” in the South.

Then there’s the apparent West Coast/East Coast divide on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty.” It’s a top 10 show in Denver, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle, but didn’t make the lists in Philadelphia, the South and Florida.

Among other trends in 2017, Meyer noted that this was the first year that Xfinity’s X1 added access to Netflix (and later in the year, YouTube) to its service. That led to a giant leap in usage: “Last year 4 billion total hours of programming was consumed on X1 and mobile apps,” Meyer said. “This year it was 5 billion — a billion more. A huge chunk of that is due to the introduction of these streaming services.”

Here’s this year’s list of the top on-demand series on Xfinity’s X1 service, nationally and by region:

Top 20 On-Demand Series of 2017 (National)

1. Game of Thrones (HBO)

2. This Is Us (NBC)

3. The Simpsons (FXX, Fox)

4. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, TBS)

5. Shameless (Showtime)

6. Power (Starz)

7. Family Guy (Fox, Adult Swim, TBS)

8. Outlander (Starz)

9. Homeland (Showtime)

10. Chrisley Knows Best (USA)

11. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

12. Designated Survivor (ABC)

13. Teen Mom 2 (MTV)

14. Empire (Fox)

15. Big Little Lies (HBO)

16. The Walking Dead (AMC)

17. The Mick (Fox)

18. The Sopranos (HBO)

19. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, USA)

20. Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Adult Swim, TBS)

HBO

PITTSBURGH REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Shameless

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 The Simpsons

6 Family Guy

7 Chrisley Knows Best

8 Outlander

9 Teen Mom 2

10 Designated Survivor

11 Homeland

12 The Sopranos

13 The Walking Dead

14 The Young and the Restless

15 Rick and Morty

16 NCIS

17 Law & Order: SVU

18 America’s Got Talent

19 Impractical Jokers

20 The Mick

BOSTON REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Shameless

4 The Simpsons

5 Homeland

6 Ray Donovan

7 Outlander

8 Family Guy

9 The Big Bang Theory

10 The Sopranos

11 Big Little Lies

12 Billions

13 Designated Survivor

14 Curb Your Enthusiasm

15 Power

16 Rick and Morty

17 Law & Order: SVU

18 Saturday Night Live

19 Girls

20 Teen Mom 2

Justin Lubin/NBC

PHILADELPHIA REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Power

4 Shameless

5 Homeland

6 The Sopranos

7 The Big Bang Theory 8 The Simpsons

9 Family Guy

10 Outlander

11 Curb Your Enthusiasm

12 Designated Survivor

13 General Hospital

14 Billions

15 Ray Donovan

16 Big Little Lies

17 Empire

18 Chrisley Knows Best

19 Law & Order: SVU

20 The Mick

CHICAGO REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 Shameless

5 Power

6 Family Guy

7 The Big Bang Theory

8 Chrisley Knows Best

9 Homeland

10 The Sopranos

11 Empire

12 Rick and Morty

13 Teen Mom 2

14 Outlander

15 Chicago PD

16 Designated Survivor

17 Law & Order: SVU

18 General Hospital

19 Big Little Lies

20 The Mick

HBO

BELTWAY (BALTIMORE, WASHINGTON DC)

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Power

4 The Simpsons

5 Shameless

6 Empire

7 Chrisley Knows Best

8 The Big Bang Theory

9 Homeland

10 Family Guy

11 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

12 Star

13 Outlander

14 Law & Order: SVU

15 Designated Survivor

16 The Walking Dead

17 Teen Mom 2

18 The Wire

19 The Mick

20 Rick and Morty

SOUTH REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Power

4 Chrisley Knows Best

5 Empire

6 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

7 The Simpsons

8 The Big Bang Theory

9 Family Guy

10 Star

11 Outlander

12 The Haves and the Have Nots

13 Greenleaf

14 Designated Survivor

15 The Walking Dead

16 Scandal

17 The Young and the Restless

18 Teen Mom 2

19 Law & Order: SVU

20 The Voice

Starz Entertainment

HOUSTON REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 Power

5 Chrisley Knows Best

6 Empire

7 The Big Bang Theory

8 Family Guy

9 Shameless

10 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

11 Rick and Morty

12 Star

13 Outlander

14 Teen Mom 2

15 Homeland

16 Ballers

17 Bob’s Burgers

18 The Walking Dead

19 America’s Got Talent

20 Vikings

FLORIDA REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 Power

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 The Simpsons

6 Designated Survivor

7 Homeland

8 Chrisley Knows Best

9 Outlander

10 Empire

11 Family Guy

12 The Walking Dead

13 Shameless

14 The Voice

15 America’s Got Talent

16 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

17 Billions

18 Big Little Lies

19 The Good Doctor

20 Law & Order: SVU

Fox

MICHIGAN REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 Power

6 Family Guy

7 Shameless

8 Chrisley Knows Best

9 Outlander

10 Teen Mom 2

11 Empire

12 General Hospital

13 The Walking Dead

14 Designated Survivor

15 Rick and Morty

16 The Mick

17 America’s Got Talent

18 The Voice

19 Law & Order: SVU

20 The Good Doctor

TWIN CITIES (MINNEAPOLIS, ST. PAUL) REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 Shameless

5 The Big Bang Theory

6 Family Guy

7 Homeland

8 Outlander

9 Rick and Morty

10 The Mick

11 Power

12 Big Little Lies

13 Chrisley Knows Best

14 Designated Survivor

15 The Voice

16 Teen Mom 2

17 Bob’s Burgers

18 The Sopranos

19 America’s Got Talent

20 Girls

Fox

DENVER REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 The Simpsons

3 This Is Us

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 Rick and Morty

6 Shameless

7 Outlander

8 Family Guy

9 Homeland

10 Bob’s Burgers

11 Teen Mom 2

12 Chrisley Knows Best

13 The Mick

14 Big Little Lies

15 America’s Got Talent

16 The Voice

17 Vikings

18 Ghost Adventures

19 The Walking Dead

20 Designated Survivor

PORTLAND REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 Outlander

6 Rick and Morty

7 Shameless

8 Family Guy

9 The Mick

10 Homeland

11 Bob’s Burgers

12 Big Little Lies

13 The Voice

14 Saturday Night Live

15 Vikings

16 Teen Mom 2

17 Designated Survivor

18 America’s Got Talent

19 Girls

20 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Adult Swim/Screenshot

SEATTLE REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 Outlander

6 Rick and Morty

7 The Mick

8 Family Guy

9 Shameless

10 The Voice

11 Homeland

12 Designated Survivor

13 America’s Got Talent

14 Vikings

15 Bob’s Burgers

16 Saturday Night Live

17 Teen Mom 2

18 Big Little Lies

19 The Walking Dead

20 Chrisley Knows Best

CALIFORNIA REGION

1 Game of Thrones

2 This Is Us

3 The Simpsons

4 The Big Bang Theory

5 Outlander

6 Homeland

7 Rick and Morty

8 Family Guy

9 Big Little Lies

10 Power

11 Shameless

12 Teen Mom 2

13 Bob’s Burgers

14 The Mick

15 Saturday Night Live

16 Silicon Valley

17 The Voice

18 Chrisley Knows Best

19 Designated Survivor

20 The Walking Dead