‘The Sopranos’ Was Still One of 2017’s Most-Binged TV Shows, Even 10 Years After It Ended

Bada-bing! The O.G. peak TV series, “The Sopranos,” is still being discovered and re-discovered by TV viewers. Even in an age where there are plenty of new TV shows to binge on, Comcast Xfinity’s 2017 ranker of the most-viewed shows on demand revealed that new audiences are constantly diving into “The Sopranos.”
According to Xfinity, “The Sopranos” is still performing particularly well in its Northeast region, where the show was in the top 20 in 5 markets. Most notably, Philadelphia (No. 6), Boston (No. 10), and Pittsburgh (No. 12) are still catching up with Tony and crew. That’s all the more impressive considering “The Sopranos” finale ran on HBO in 2007 — ten years ago.
HBO’s “The Wire” is also benefitting from on-demand viewing, particularly in its hometown setting of Baltimore (naturally), where it came in at No. 18.
“With something like ‘The Sopranos,’ you’ve got a show off the air for over a decade, and if you go to a book analogy, these are like classic books that people have not read, so they’re still discovering them,” said Steve Meyer, vice president of video strategy and analysis, Comcast Cable. “Even when these shows have been out for a long time, they’re still attracting new audiences who haven’t seen the show.”
“Game of Thrones” tops the list for that very reason, as new viewers are consistently jumping in and starting from the beginning. That’s the same with other premium cable shows including “Shameless,” “Power,” “Outlander,” and “Big Little Lies.”
“Game of Thrones” was the No. 1 on-demand show in 2017 among viewers in every region that Comcast is in (it was No. 1 in 2016 as well). “This Is Us” was No. 2 in most of those regions as well.
There were plenty of variants throughout the country however, especially in the South, where shows like OWN’s “The Have and the Have Nots” and “Greenleaf,” and ABC’s “Scandal” all made the top 20 list. Soaps still creeped on the list in a few places: “General Hospital” in Michigan, and “The Young and The Restless” in the South.
Then there’s the apparent West Coast/East Coast divide on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty.” It’s a top 10 show in Denver, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle, but didn’t make the lists in Philadelphia, the South and Florida.
Among other trends in 2017, Meyer noted that this was the first year that Xfinity’s X1 added access to Netflix (and later in the year, YouTube) to its service. That led to a giant leap in usage: “Last year 4 billion total hours of programming was consumed on X1 and mobile apps,” Meyer said. “This year it was 5 billion — a billion more. A huge chunk of that is due to the introduction of these streaming services.”
Top 20 On-Demand Series of 2017 (National)
1. Game of Thrones (HBO)
2. This Is Us (NBC)
3. The Simpsons (FXX, Fox)
4. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, TBS)
5. Shameless (Showtime)
6. Power (Starz)
7. Family Guy (Fox, Adult Swim, TBS)
8. Outlander (Starz)
9. Homeland (Showtime)
10. Chrisley Knows Best (USA)
11. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
12. Designated Survivor (ABC)
13. Teen Mom 2 (MTV)
14. Empire (Fox)
15. Big Little Lies (HBO)
16. The Walking Dead (AMC)
17. The Mick (Fox)
18. The Sopranos (HBO)
19. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, USA)
20. Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Adult Swim, TBS)
