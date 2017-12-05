‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Breaks Down One of the Divisive Film’s Most Jarring Sequences — Watch

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature, Aronofsky and his cast film one of the drama's most complex scenes.

Ask anyone who saw Darren Aronofsky’s divisive drama “mother!” this year, and they’ll likely be able to pinpoint the exact moment they realized what was really unspooling on the big screen (or, at the very least, what very famous stories the filmmaker was remaking into his own single-location drama, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem). For many viewers, that moment came after the introduction of Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson’s characters, real-life brothers cast in the film as the children of Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer’s confounding houseguests.

After an already-awkward introduction (these people just don’t have manners), the pair engage in one of the film’s most jarring sequences: a knock-down, drag-out fight that runs roughshod over not just the house that’s central to the film’s identity, but an understandably nerve-jangled Lawrence.

It’s a scene that marks a major tone change in the film, and one that also sets up so much of the complex drama to follow. Also, it just looks incredibly painful. As “mother!” gears up for its home video release (digital HD today, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs on December 19), IndieWire is pleased to debut an exclusive behind the scenes look at the lensing of that scene.

The “mother!” 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include over 35 minutes of in-depth bonus content, including a deep dive with Aronofsky and his cast as they breakdown the film’s finale. The home editions also feature Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment; plus, the 4K Ultra HD disc features Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR).

Check out our exclusive behind the scenes clip below, along with a look at the official box art for the release.

