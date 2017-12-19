Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller Will Take Over for Sheila Nevins as HBO Documentary Co-Heads

The cable outlet's announcement follows Saturday's news that revered Nevins will step down in March 2018.

When Sheila Nevins concludes her nearly four-decade HBO tenure in March, the network announced December 19 that her successors will be Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, newly-named executive vice presidents of its Documentary and Family Programming division.

“With Nancy and Lisa leading a stellar team, there will be a continued commitment to the excellence that was a hallmark of Sheila’s tenure,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys in a statement. Nevins — winner of a record 32 Primetime Emmys for producing more than 1,000 HBO non-fiction features — revealed her impending departure three days ago in an interview with The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd.

Abraham and Heller were previously senior vice presidents of documentary programming, positions they respectively held since 2009 and 2012. Combined, they too have spent almost 40 years working for the HBO subset behind Oscar victors like “Chernobyl Heart,” “Citizenfour,” and “Saving Face.”

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” is one of Abraham’s recent credits, along with next year’s “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” Heller has overseen production on “Sesame Street,” as well as documentaries about additional luminaries (“Everything Is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted,” “Spielberg”).

