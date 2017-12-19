‘Narcos’ Season 4: Diego Luna and Michael Peña Join the Cast of Netflix’s Drug Drama

"Narcos" is getting its fix of fresh talent.

Netflix announced today that Diego Luna and Michael Peña will be joining the cast of its popular drug drama, infusing the fourth season with a pick-me-up worthy of Pablo Escobar himself. The actors have worked together previously; Peña starred in Luna’s second directorial endeavor, 2014’s “Cesar Chavez.” “Narcos” is shifting location from Colombia to Mexico for the forthcoming season, having recently begun production on season 4 in Mexico City.

A fixture of the film world since his breakout in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Y Tu Mamá También,” Luna recently starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Flatliners.” He will next appear in Woody Allen’s forthcoming movie, “A Rainy Day in New York,” alongside Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez. Luna also works extensively as a producer and director under the umbrella of his production company Canana, which he founded with Gael Garcia Bernal and Pablo Cruz in 2005.

Peña recently starred in Marvel’s “Ant Man,” as well as lending his voice talents to “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.” He is set to appear in the forthcoming “Ant Man” sequel, as well as Ava Duvernay’s hotly anticipated “A Wrinkle in Time.”

“Narcos” season 4 is set to premiere in 2018.