Netflix Fires Executive Accused of Discounting Rape Accusations Against ‘The Ranch’ Star Danny Masterson

Earlier this month, Andy Yeatman allegedly rebuffed rape accusations straight to one of Masterson's four accusers.

The Netflix executive who allegedly told a sexual assault victim that the company did not believe multiple claims made against recently ousted “The Ranch” star Danny Masterson has been fired, Vulture reports. The long-simmering allegations against Masterson, which now include four different women who have accused him of rape, recently came to a head after Andy Yeatman, the now-former director of global kids content, denied an alleged victim to her face.

The story was reported by The Huffington Post earlier this month, when one of Masterson’s alleged victims approached Yeatman at a kids soccer game to ask why the streaming giant had not yet cut ties with Masterson. Yeatman then allegedly told the woman, “[W]e don’t believe them,” not realizing she was one of the alleged victims.

When the original story broke, Netflix issued a statement that read in part, “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on ‘The Ranch.’ We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series just one day after the Huffington Post story regarding Yeatman’s alleged statements was published. Now Yeatman has been fired from the company, though Netflix has only offered up a short confirmation as to the recent turn of events. The former executive joined Netflix in 2011 and, prior to that, worked in Digital Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios.

Yeatman has not commented on the situation.

Read More:Danny Masterson Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault Being Investigated by LAPD

Despite the uptick in attention to the alleged cases, new charges have not been filed against Masterson, though the actor was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for accusations in the early 2000s. He continues to maintain his innocence.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.