‘The Godfather’ Trilogy Makes Netflix an Offer It Can’t Refuse Next Month; ‘Marie Antoinette’ and ‘Midnight in Paris,’ Too

Say this for 2018: It can’t be any worse than 2017, right? (Spoiler: It totally can.) At least Netflix’s first batch of offerings inspires cautious optimism in the new year, with everything from the entire “Godfather” trilogy, “Marie Antoinette,” five different “Batman” films and five different “Bring It On” movies (did you even know they’d made that many?), “Midnight in Paris,” the complete “Lethal Weapon” collection, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” and “The Truman Show” coming to the streaming service in January.
As for Netflix Originals, there are several: “Before I Wake” and “Rotten” are both available to stream as of January 5, “Somebody Feed Phil” and “The Polka King” premiere a week later, “The Open House” arrives on the 19th, and “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and “Dirty Money” both debut on the 26th.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix next month:
Available 1/1/18
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Furry Vengeance
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available 1/2/18
Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Available 1/5/18
Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
Rotten (Netflix Original)
Available 1/8/18
The Conjuring
Available 1/10/18
47 Meters Down
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep
Available 1/12/18
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King (Netflix Original)
Available 1/14/18
Wild Hogs
Available 1/15/18
Rehenes
Unrest
Available 1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club
Available 1/19/18
The Open House (Netflix Original)
Available 1/25/18
Acts of Vengeance
Available 1/26/18
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
Available 1/29/18
The Force
Available 1/30/18
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Available 1/31/18
Cars 3