‘The Godfather’ Trilogy Makes Netflix an Offer It Can’t Refuse Next Month; ‘Marie Antoinette’ and ‘Midnight in Paris,’ Too

Also: five different "Bring It On" movies, because why not?

Say this for 2018: It can’t be any worse than 2017, right? (Spoiler: It totally can.) At least Netflix’s first batch of offerings inspires cautious optimism in the new year, with everything from the entire “Godfather” trilogy, “Marie Antoinette,” five different “Batman” films and five different “Bring It On” movies (did you even know they’d made that many?), “Midnight in Paris,” the complete “Lethal Weapon” collection, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” and “The Truman Show” coming to the streaming service in January.

As for Netflix Originals, there are several: “Before I Wake” and “Rotten” are both available to stream as of January 5, “Somebody Feed Phil” and “The Polka King” premiere a week later, “The Open House” arrives on the 19th, and “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and “Dirty Money” both debut on the 26th.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix next month:

Available 1/1/18

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Furry Vengeance

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available 1/2/18

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available 1/5/18

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Rotten (Netflix Original)

Available 1/8/18

The Conjuring

Available 1/10/18

47 Meters Down

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

Available 1/12/18

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Netflix Original)

Available 1/14/18

Wild Hogs

Available 1/15/18

Rehenes

Unrest

Available 1/16/18

Dallas Buyers Club

Available 1/19/18

The Open House (Netflix Original)

Available 1/25/18

Acts of Vengeance

Available 1/26/18

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

Available 1/29/18

The Force

Available 1/30/18

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Available 1/31/18

Cars 3